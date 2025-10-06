Finding Words and Finding Trust: Living with PPA and Public Media’s Future

Today's Segments

Living With Primary Progressive Aphasia: Tim Wetsch’s Story

Tim Wetsch, left, and Joan Danks of the Alzheimer’s Association of North Dakota, right, talk about living with primary progressive aphasia - a rare dementia that affects language first, not memory - and the importance of early diagnosis, support and open conversation.

Tim Wetsch - Living With PPA Listen • 18:01

Public Media at a Crossroads: A Conversation With PBS President Paula Kerger

PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger joins Main Street to discuss the future of public media amid funding cuts, political pressure and rapid digital change - and why trust and community support remain its foundation.