Game Day Grub, EF5 Tornado, and Saving for Tomorrow

Today's Segments

Game Day Grub: Chef Andrew Doan’s Midwestern Favorites

Chef Andrew Doan shares his playbook for football foods—smash burgers, wings, and buttery snacks that score big on game day. You can listen to this episode of Prairie Plates here.

Enderlin Tornado Confirmed as Rare EF5

Prairie Beat revisits the deadly Enderlin tornado, now rated EF5 after winds strong enough to lift a 72,000-pound train car. You can listen to this episode of Prairie Beat here.

Eating Out, Tapping Out: Spending Habits and Retirement

Financial expert Tie Lasater reveals how impulse spending and dining out today can quietly rob your financial freedom tomorrow.