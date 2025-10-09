Today's Segments

Lisbon’s Scenic Theatre: 114 Years of Small-Town Movie Magic

Step inside one of America’s oldest continuously operating theaters as Lisbon’s Scenic Theatre celebrates 114 years of community, nostalgia, and neon-lit charm.

Lisbon Historic Scenic Theatre Listen • 17:32

News Review with Dave Thompson

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson breaks down this week’s top North Dakota stories and political headlines.

Dave's News Review Listen • 9:28

Border Towns Steady Despite Reported Drop in U.S.–Canada Traffic

Despite reports of lower cross-border traffic, residents of Pembina and Walhalla say business remains steady and community ties across the border stay strong. You can listen to Todd's report here.

Plains Folk: The Sport of the Day

Historian Tom Isern explores the prairie’s duck-hunting traditions—from 19th-century townsmen chasing “the sport of the day” to modern North Dakota waterfowlers. You can listen to Plains Folk here.

STEM for All Ages at

STEM educator Hope Berdolski previews fall events in Bismarck at the North Dakota Gateway to Science, from hands-on camps for kids to digital literacy and “Spooky Spirits” science nights for adults.