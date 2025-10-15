American Experience: Kissinger; Soup Season; and Soaring Health Costs

Today's Segments

Filmmaker Barak Goodman on the Life and Legacy of Henry Kissinger

American Experience: Kissinger explores the life of the complex Cold War powerbroker who shaped U.S. diplomacy. Filmmaker Barak Goodman reflects on Kissinger’s triumphs, controversies, and enduring influence ahead of the PBS premiere.

American Experience: Kissinger - Filmmaker Barak Goodman Listen • 23:07

Prairie Plates: Soup Season

Soup, Pie, and Community at Fargo’s Sons of Norway with Patty Hagen, co-manager of the Sons of Norway Kringen Lodge in Downtown Fargo. She shares her homemade soup secrets, the charm of Thursday Pie Day, and the welcoming spirit of the Troll Lounge, where heritage and hospitality meet.

Federal Shutdown Stalemate Threatens to Spike North Dakota Health Costs

With the federal government shutdown dragging on, Prairie Beat examines how expiring ACA tax credits could double premiums for North Dakota families - and what the state is doing to respond.