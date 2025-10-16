Remembering Laurel Reuter; News Review; Gateway to Science

Today's Segments

Remembering Laurel Reuter

Laurel Reuter, founding director and chief curator of the North Dakota Museum of Art, transformed how the region experiences art. We hear reflections from curator Anna Sigridur Arnar and revisit a 2022 interview with Laurel herself, recorded by Prairie Public’s Bill Thomas.

Remembering Laurel Reuter Listen • 28:53

Dave Thompson’s Weekly News Review

Summary: Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson reviews the week’s major regional and national stories shaping North Dakota’s headlines.

Dave Thompson's News Review Listen • 5:28

Autumn’s Hidden Vines: Bittersweet and Virgin’s Bower

Summary: Naturalist Chuck Lura highlights two often-overlooked North Dakota vines—bittersweet and virgin’s bower—that bring bursts of orange and silky seed clusters to fall thickets.

Gateway to Science Inspires with “If/Then” STEM Exhibits

Summary: Hope Burdulski from North Dakota’s Gateway to Science in Bismarck introduces new “If/Then” exhibits that connect visitors to real women in STEM fields—encouraging curiosity, inclusion, and hands-on learning for all ages.