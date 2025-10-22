Rewinding the 1980s, Hot Dish & Heart, and a New State Leader

Today's Segments

Exploring the Legacy of the 1980s at Bismarck State College

Bismarck State College’s Humanities Mixtape: Rewinding the 1980s invites us to revisit a decade that defined modern life. Project Director Michael Tomanek and Program Manager Allison Zarr highlight how pop culture, politics, and technology from that era continue to shape who we are today - from farm crisis lessons and media shifts to the unforgettable music and movies that defined a generation.

80's Rewind at Bismarck State College Listen • 24:11

Hot Dish and Heart: Chef Lauren Zoback on Local Flavor

ON Prairie Plates, chef Lauren Zoback of Fargo’s 701 Eateries shares how the Midwest’s most beloved comfort food - the hot dish - connects community, sustainability, and memory. From her work with the North Harvest Bean Growers to her passion for local ingredients and thrifted casserole dishes, Zoback blends West Coast creativity with North Dakota heart in the kitchen. You can hear episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Levi Bachmeier to Lead North Dakota’s Department of Public Instruction

Prairie Beat notes that Governor Kelly Armstrong has appointed West Fargo School District Business Manager Levi Bachmeier as North Dakota’s next state superintendent of public instruction. You can hear episodes of Prairie Beat here.