North Dakota’s Big Year for Tourism; Science; and Art Across America
Today's Segments
North Dakota’s Big Year: Sara Otte Coleman on 2026 Milestones
Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman spotlights what’s ahead for North Dakota — from the Badlands’ “Best of the World” honor to the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library during America’s 250th birthday, plus a new campaign featuring Tigirlily Gold’s “Call It Home.”
Floating Ghosts and Spooky Science at ND Gateway to Science
STEM education specialist Hope Burdolski from Gateway to Science shares a fun Halloween-themed experiment — floating ghosts made from tea bags — and previews the center’s upcoming STEM Spooktacular in Bismarck.
Dave Thompson’s Weekly News Review
Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for his weekly roundup of North Dakota’s top stories and headlines shaping the week.
Painting America: Cheyenne Renee’s 50 Murals in 50 States
Area Voices producer Andrew Dizingle meets mural artist Cheyenne Renee in Remer, Minnesota, as she paints her way across the country — one small town at a time — celebrating community and creativity through her “50 in 50” mural project.