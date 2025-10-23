North Dakota’s Big Year for Tourism; Science; and Art Across America

Today's Segments

North Dakota’s Big Year: Sara Otte Coleman on 2026 Milestones

Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman spotlights what’s ahead for North Dakota — from the Badlands’ “Best of the World” honor to the opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library during America’s 250th birthday, plus a new campaign featuring Tigirlily Gold’s “Call It Home.”

North Dakota Tourism Looks Towards 2026 Listen • 22:15

Floating Ghosts and Spooky Science at ND Gateway to Science

STEM education specialist Hope Burdolski from Gateway to Science shares a fun Halloween-themed experiment — floating ghosts made from tea bags — and previews the center’s upcoming STEM Spooktacular in Bismarck.

ND Gateway to Science Listen • 3:12

Dave Thompson’s Weekly News Review

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street for his weekly roundup of North Dakota’s top stories and headlines shaping the week.

Painting America: Cheyenne Renee’s 50 Murals in 50 States

Area Voices producer Andrew Dizingle meets mural artist Cheyenne Renee in Remer, Minnesota, as she paints her way across the country — one small town at a time — celebrating community and creativity through her “50 in 50” mural project.