America’s Most Problematic Drug, Prairie Waterfowl, Bats, and Minerals

Today's Segments

America’s Most Problematic Drug: Alcohol

While the opioid crisis draws national focus, alcohol remains America’s most deadly and overlooked drug. Pew’s After the Fact podcast explores shifting drinking culture, misconceptions about "safe" consumption, and why treatment and prevention lag so far behind the problem.

Waterfowling in the Gilded Age

Dr. Tom Isern recalls a time when waterfowl hunting in Dakota Territory was both sport and spectacle. Wealthy travelers hunted from private railway cars—complete with cooks and pianos—offering a glimpse into the opulence and culture of the Gilded Age prairie.

Bats Take the Night Shift at a Texas Pecan Orchard

In Lockhart, Texas, orchard owner Troy Swift relies on bats instead of pesticides to protect his pecan crop. Working with researchers, he’s showing how nature’s pest control can sustain both harvests and healthy ecosystems.

Inside the Fight Over Critical Minerals on Indigenous Lands

A proposed nickel refinery in Lawton, Oklahoma, highlights the tension between resource development and Indigenous rights. KOSU’s Sarah Liese reports on how the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache community is standing up to protect its land, culture, and future.