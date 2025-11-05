© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

Lessons from Plants, Chef Andrea, & Prairie Beat on the Shutdown

Published November 5, 2025 at 5:31 PM CST
Dr. Beronda L. Montgomery, a biology professor at Grinnell College and author of “Lessons from Plants.”
Harley J Seeley
Today's Segments

Learning from Plants: Dr. Beronda Montgomery
Award-winning biologist Dr. Beronda Montgomery previews her Nov. 13 Concordia College lecture and explores how plant wisdom can guide mentorship and growth.

Award-winning biologist Dr. Beronda Montgomery

Chef Andrea Baumgardner: After BernBaum’s and Her New Cookbook
Prairie Plates vistis with Fargo’s acclaimed chef Andrea Baumgardner. She talks life after BernBaum’s, her forthcoming cookbook, and how Nordic-Jewish flavors shaped the region’s cuisine. You can listen to Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: Federal Government Shutdown
Prairie Beat examines reactions across the Plains to the federal shutdown and its impact on everyday life. You can listen to Prairie Beat here.

