Lessons from Plants, Chef Andrea, & Prairie Beat on the Shutdown

Learning from Plants: Dr. Beronda Montgomery

Award-winning biologist Dr. Beronda Montgomery previews her Nov. 13 Concordia College lecture and explores how plant wisdom can guide mentorship and growth.

Award-winning biologist Dr. Beronda Montgomery

Chef Andrea Baumgardner: After BernBaum’s and Her New Cookbook

Prairie Plates vistis with Fargo’s acclaimed chef Andrea Baumgardner. She talks life after BernBaum’s, her forthcoming cookbook, and how Nordic-Jewish flavors shaped the region’s cuisine. You can listen to Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: Federal Government Shutdown

Prairie Beat examines reactions across the Plains to the federal shutdown and its impact on everyday life. You can listen to Prairie Beat here.