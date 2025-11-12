Shutdown Insights, Fargo’s 1889 Kitchen, and a Lesson from The Tell

Today's Segments

Analyzing the Shutdown with Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane

Dickinson State University historian Dr. Michael Patrick Cullinane joins Main Street to unpack the end of the federal shutdown—what it signals about President Trump’s use of authority, the political strategy behind the standoff, and how this turning point may shape governance in the months ahead.

Listen • 23:07

Cooking Up Community at Fargo’s 1889 Kitchen

On Prairie Plates, Lana Feeley of 1889 in downtown Fargo shares how her cooking school blends creativity, culture, and connection. From gluten-free lefse and Scandinavian baking to pasta nights and kids’ culinary camps, she shows how food transforms strangers into a community. You can listen to Prairie Plates here.

“Are You Scamming Me?” - A Lesson from the Airport

Fargo storyteller Carol Ratchinski recounts an unexpected encounter in a Chicago airport—a moment that begins as a stranger’s plea for help and becomes a thoughtful reflection on trust, compassion, and how we view others, even when their motives aren’t what they seem.