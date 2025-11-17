ND Veteran Homelessness Rising + Inside Community Options Support

Today's Segments

North Dakota Sees Alarming Rise in Veteran Homelessness

North Dakota is experiencing a troubling increase in veteran homelessness, underscored by the story of Army veteran Michael Hauck and the growing strain on shelters and support systems statewide. Lawmakers have approved an additional $500,000 to better assist veterans who fall through the cracks, yet advocates say challenges like rapid eviction timelines, high rent, and limited housing options continue to push many into crisis. We speak with North Dakota Monitor reporter Michael Achterling to understand what’s driving the trend, how communities are responding, and what more may be needed to ensure veterans aren’t left without a place to call home.

ND Monitor: Homeless Army Veteran Michael Hauck's Story

Inside Community Options: Supporting North Dakotans Through Life’s Barriers

Community Options, a North Dakota nonprofit rooted in compassion and connection, provides vital support for people of all ages facing challenges ranging from mental-health needs to transportation gaps, family stress, and navigating energy-assistance programs. In this segment, Jocelyn Bauer, marketing and outreach coordinator, and Bailey Lewis, director of community-based services, share how the organization meets individuals and families where they are, walking alongside them to promote stability, dignity, and long-term possibility across the state.