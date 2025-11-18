© 2025
Main Street

Rural Health, Solar Farming & Stories of Wisdom and Redemption

Published November 18, 2025 at 4:56 PM CST
Dr. Kathy Cantor, chief population health officer at Essentia Health, explains how value-based care is transforming rural health by prioritizing prevention, early detection and long-term patient outcomes.
Essentia Health
Dr. Kathy Cantor, chief population health officer at Essentia Health, explains how value-based care is transforming rural health by prioritizing prevention, early detection and long-term patient outcomes.

Today's Segments

Value-Based Care: Rethinking the Future of Rural Health
Dr. Kathy Cantor of Essentia Health explains how value-based care is reshaping rural health through prevention, mobile services and community trust—changing how care is delivered and received.

Rethinking Rural Health: Value-Based Care Is Changing the Future

Brother Placid's Prairie Wisdom: Humor, Folklore and Faith
Dr. Tom Isern shares the wit and gentle insight of Brother Placid Gross, the German-Russian monk whose prairie wisdom blends folklore, faith, farming and a lifetime of humble storytelling. You can hear more of Dr. Isern's Plains Folk essays here.

Under the Panels: How Solar Arrays Grow Food and Opportunity
Farmers are using elevated solar panels to shade crops, conserve moisture and open land to beginning growers. Agrivoltaics is merging agriculture with clean energy—and changing rural landscapes.

Locked Up, Speaking Up: The Neuroscience of Redemption
Lyle Wilds, at The Tell, recounts his journey from professor to inmate to brain coach, sharing how injury, choices and science shaped his path—and what his story says about crime, change and hope.

