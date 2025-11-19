Thanksgiving Flavor & Federal Fallout: Food, SNAP & WWII Heritage

Today's Segments

Spicing Up Tradition: Chef Chris Dietz Brings Bold Flavor to Thanksgiving

Fargo caterer and self-styled “Bored Foodie” Chris Dietz joins Prairie Plates host Rick Eon with high-impact Thanksgiving ideas—from deep-frying and spatchcocking turkey to chipotle cranberry sauce and riced mashed potatoes. He shares his culinary journey and explains why comfort food, leftovers, and creative seasoning make a holiday meal memorable. You can listen to episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Shutdown Lifted, But Recovery Uncertain for SNAP Users and Local Breweries

On Prairie Beat, we look past the headlines of the federal shutdown’s end to examine how North Dakotans affected by delayed or reduced SNAP benefits will bounce back. The segment also spotlights a Moorhead brewery concerned about a provision in the shutdown bill—raising broader questions about impacts on small businesses. You can listen to episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Valley City Brings WWII History to Life with Interactive Heritage Project

The Barnes County Museum is previewing new interpretive panels and Talking Trail audio stops that will appear across Valley City in 2026 ahead of America’s 250th anniversary, highlighting local World War II history through expert narration and oral histories. Our guest, Mary Lee Nielson — retired marketing coordinator for Valley City Tourism and the Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway — now volunteers on the Sheyenne River Water Trail and coordinates the WWII Heritage Trail project for the Barnes County Historical Society.