Ethics Deadlock, STEM Discovery & Snowy Owl Season Ahead

Ethics Commission Deadlock Raises Accountability Concerns

North Dakota’s Ethics Commission is struggling to move forward as members remain at odds, sparking questions about authority, political influence, and whether the process meant to ensure integrity is being misused. Reporter Jacob Orledge explains what’s at stake and how the impasse could affect trust in state government.

North Dakota Monitor Reporter Jacob Orledge and the ND Ethics Commission Listen • 18:47

Dave Thompson Breaks Down the Week’s Top News

News Director Dave Thompson reviews key stories shaping North Dakota.

From Blubber Hands to Tech: Science Comes Alive at Home

Education Director Alicia Kellum shares how the North Dakota Gateway to Science inspires curiosity through simple at-home experiments like “blubber hands,” along with new interactive technology that encourages hands-on learning for families.

ND Gateway To Science Listen • 9:33

Snowy Owls & Meteor Showers Highlight Winter’s Magic

Naturalist Chuck Lura explores where to spot snowy owls across the prairie and previews two meteor showers—the Leonids and Taurids—offering stargazers and nature lovers a dazzling start to the winter season. You can listen to all Natural North Dakota essays with Chuck Lura here.