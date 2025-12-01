ND's Highest Court Affirms Near Ban on Abortions, the Impossible Expectations of New Motherhood and a Tribute to Todd Snider

With very few exceptions, abortions are illegal in North Dakota, following the ND Supreme Court's ruling that upholds the state's highly restrictive law that's been held up in litigation. Craig Blumenshine talks with North Dakota Monitor reporter Mary Steurer about the very close decision.

Another story from Fargo's live monthly storytelling event features a new mom learning to navigate impossible expectations when it comes to bringing a new life into the world. And, for our recurring feature, What Mike Olson's playing, a tribute to alt-folk-country troubadour.