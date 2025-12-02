Holiday Wellness & Everglades Stewardship: Two Stories of Care

Today's Segments

Nourishing the Holidays: Finding Joy and Balance with Dietitian Sarah Tee

The holidays often invite a swirl of family, food, celebration—and the pressure, guilt, and stress that can accompany them. Registered dietitian Sarah Tee, owner of Inspire Nutrition and president of the North Dakota Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics, joins Main Street to explore how evidence-based nutrition and a healthier mindset can reshape the season. She shares practical ways to enjoy traditional dishes, set realistic expectations, and care for both body and spirit without falling into extremes or restriction. Tee offers listeners a grounded, joyful approach to eating well during the holidays.

Sarah Tee, a registered dietitian and owner of Inspire Nutrition Listen • 28:32

Guardians of the Everglades: The Miccosukee Tribe’s Fight to Protect Their Homeland

For generations, the Miccosukee Tribe has lived in and cared for the Florida Everglades, a landscape they view as inseparable from their identity. But rising climate threats and a proposed federal immigration detention center are placing new pressure on their homeland. In this episode of Our Living Lands, producer Daniel Spaulding speaks with Talbert Cypress, Chairman of the Miccosukee Business Council, about the tribe’s efforts to defend their land, culture, and future. Cypress explains how the Everglades shapes their way of life and why protecting this fragile ecosystem is essential to the survival and sovereignty of the Miccosukee people.