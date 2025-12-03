© 2025
Holiday Music, Nordic Feasts & Winter Health Highlights

Published December 3, 2025 at 4:43 PM CST
UND students rehearse for the university’s annual Winter WUNDerland concert, set for Dec. 6 at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center. The holiday showcase features choral performances, student artistry, and behind-the-scenes work led by Associate Director of Choral Activities Melanie Popejoy and student conductor Samantha Stordalen.
Today's Segments

Behind the Magic of Winter WUNDerland: UND’s Holiday Tradition
Melanie Popejoy and student conductor Samantha Stordalen take us inside UND’s beloved Winter WUNDerland, exploring the music, preparation, and teamwork behind this annual holiday showcase. The event is Saturday, Dec. 6 at the Chester Fritz Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of North Dakota.

Winter WUNDerland Holiday Concert at UND

Prairie Plates: A Norwegian Christmas Feast at the Sons of Norway
Frode Tilden shares the food, culture, and 20-year tradition behind Fargo’s Norwegian Christmas celebration - from roasted pork belly and kransekake to gløgg and the art of making lutefisk for hundreds. You can hear episodes or Prairie Plates here.

Winter Viruses & New Vaccines: What to Know Right Now
Prairie Beat unpacks rising flu, COVID, and RSV trends, falling pediatric vaccination rates, and a new at-home nasal flu vaccine - plus updates on ag aid, Xcel Energy’s rate case, and state funding for inspections. You can hear episodes or Prairie Beat here.

