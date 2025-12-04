© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

ND Carbon Ruling, Prairie Friendships & Science Center Fun This December

Published December 4, 2025 at 3:09 PM CST
Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions present during a Department of Mineral Resources hearing on a carbon dioxide storage permit June 11, 2024, in Bismarck. A judge’s order could affect the storage permit, which was later approved by state regulators.
Kyle Martin/North Dakota Monitor
Representatives from Summit Carbon Solutions present during a Department of Mineral Resources hearing on a carbon dioxide storage permit June 11, 2024, in Bismarck. A judge's order could affect the storage permit, which was later approved by state regulators.

Today's Segments

Carbon Storage Law Struck Down in Landmark ND Ruling
A district judge has overturned North Dakota’s pore space law, finding that the amalgamation process for underground CO₂ storage violates constitutional protections for landowners. North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge explains the decades-long property rights dispute, the legal reasoning behind the ruling, and what it could mean for carbon storage projects, landowner consent, and the state’s broader energy future.

North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge unpacks a pivotal court ruling with major implications for energy development and landowner rights.

Plains Folk: A Generous and Steadfast Friend
Historian Tom Isern reflects on whether higher education is fundamentally transactional or relational. His search leads him to the letters of Dr. Merton Field, a member of NDAC’s first graduating class, whose correspondence reveals profound mentorship and enduring prairie friendships. The archival discovery offers a moving meditation on gratitude, loyalty, and the human connections that shape academic life.

December Fun at North Dakota Gateway to Science
STEM educator Emily Montgomery highlights the success of the center’s “Einstein on Wine” fundraiser and previews a full month of December programming. From astrophotography nights and digital literacy workshops to preschool health sessions and a midday family New Year’s Eve countdown, Gateway to Science wraps up 2025 with playful, hands-on activities for all ages.

Main Street
