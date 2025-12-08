Wahpeton’s Future & AI’s Limits: A Talk with Mayor Lambrecht and ChatGPT

Today's Segments:

Wahpeton at a Crossroads: Mayor Brett Lambrecht on Growth and Opportunity

Mayor Brett Lambrecht discusses Wahpeton’s pivotal moment as the city navigates new housing development, workforce pressures, downtown revitalization, and the ambitious SPARC recreation project. He highlights key partnerships with the North Dakota State College of Science, challenges facing local industry, and the unique opportunities of being a twin-city community with Breckenridge, Minnesota.

Wahpeton at a Crossroads: Mayor Brett Lambrecht

Inside the Mind of AI: A Candid Conversation With ChatGPT

ChatGPT offers an accessible, honest look at how artificial intelligence works, what it can and cannot understand, and how it may shape the future. The discussion explores ethics, limitations, misconceptions, and the expanding role of AI in education, workplaces, and daily life—all explained in clear, human-centered language.