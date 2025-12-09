© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

TR’s Badlands Lessons and Making Health Care Affordable in ND

Published December 9, 2025 at 5:16 PM CST
Badlands National Park in South Dakota
Gregory Halpern/Magnum, for The New York Times


Badlands National Park in South Dakota

Today's Segments

Roughing It Gets Real: A Father, a Son, and Lessons in TR’s Badlands

Author Sam Graham-Felson reflects on a rugged Badlands trip with his son and the unexpected lessons behind “the strenuous life,” inspired by Theodore Roosevelt.

When "Roughing It" Gets Real: A Father, a Son, and TR's Badlands

Making Health Care Affordable: How Tax Credits Help North Dakotans
David W. Benson explains tax credits, eligibility, and how North Dakotans—from farm families to gig workers—can lower monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs.

Tax Credits and Health Insurance - What North Dakotans Should Know

Main Street
