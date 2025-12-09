TR’s Badlands Lessons and Making Health Care Affordable in ND
Today's Segments
Roughing It Gets Real: A Father, a Son, and Lessons in TR’s Badlands
Author Sam Graham-Felson reflects on a rugged Badlands trip with his son and the unexpected lessons behind “the strenuous life,” inspired by Theodore Roosevelt.
Making Health Care Affordable: How Tax Credits Help North Dakotans
David W. Benson explains tax credits, eligibility, and how North Dakotans—from farm families to gig workers—can lower monthly premiums and out-of-pocket costs.
