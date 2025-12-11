© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Main Street

North Dakota’s High Court Race, Cottonseed Protein, Winter STEM & Santa Anas

Published December 11, 2025 at 4:08 PM CST
North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers is the newly elected and first woman to serve as chief justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court.
Photo by Kyle Martin/For the North Dakota Monitor
Today's Segments

Who Will Lead North Dakota’s High Court — And Why Four Votes Matter
North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers has been elected the first woman to serve as chief justice, defeating Justice Jerod Tufte in a historic vote. Her leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the court, as debates over resources, technology, and the judiciary’s future intensify. At the same time, a little-known constitutional rule requiring four of the five justices to strike down a law is influencing major cases, including North Dakota’s near-total abortion ban. We look at McEvers’ election, the upcoming retirement of Justice Daniel J. Crothers, the four-vote rule, and what these changes mean for North Dakotans in a conversation with North Dakota Monitor reporter Mary Steurer.

Justice Lisa Fair McEvers has been elected the first female chief justice of the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The Scientist Trying to Turn Cottonseed Into Protein
Cottonseed is abundant and protein-rich, but toxic gossypol has long made it inedible. Texas A&M’s Kirti Rathore has spent decades lowering toxin levels through gene silencing, hoping to create a new global food source. Michael Marks reports on the science, the obstacles, and why developing countries may adopt the innovation first.

Frozen Fun: Turning North Dakota Winter Into a STEM Playground
STEM educator Emily Montgomery shares simple, awe-inspiring winter science experiments—boiling water that becomes “instant snow,” bubbles that freeze solid, and icy balloon sculptures. She also previews Gateway to Science’s winter break mini-camps that help kids embrace curiosity in the coldest months.

Freezing STEM learning at the ND Gateway To Science

When the Wind Feels Alive: Voices from the Santa Anas
Californians recall the eerie stillness, dry heat, and mythic power of the Santa Ana winds. Their vivid memories capture both the enchantment and unease of a force of nature growing stronger with climate change, stirring landscapes—and imaginations—across generations.

