North Dakota’s High Court Race, Cottonseed Protein, Winter STEM & Santa Anas

Who Will Lead North Dakota’s High Court — And Why Four Votes Matter

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Lisa Fair McEvers has been elected the first woman to serve as chief justice, defeating Justice Jerod Tufte in a historic vote. Her leadership comes at a pivotal moment for the court, as debates over resources, technology, and the judiciary’s future intensify. At the same time, a little-known constitutional rule requiring four of the five justices to strike down a law is influencing major cases, including North Dakota’s near-total abortion ban. We look at McEvers’ election, the upcoming retirement of Justice Daniel J. Crothers, the four-vote rule, and what these changes mean for North Dakotans in a conversation with North Dakota Monitor reporter Mary Steurer.

The Scientist Trying to Turn Cottonseed Into Protein

Cottonseed is abundant and protein-rich, but toxic gossypol has long made it inedible. Texas A&M’s Kirti Rathore has spent decades lowering toxin levels through gene silencing, hoping to create a new global food source. Michael Marks reports on the science, the obstacles, and why developing countries may adopt the innovation first.

Frozen Fun: Turning North Dakota Winter Into a STEM Playground

STEM educator Emily Montgomery shares simple, awe-inspiring winter science experiments—boiling water that becomes “instant snow,” bubbles that freeze solid, and icy balloon sculptures. She also previews Gateway to Science’s winter break mini-camps that help kids embrace curiosity in the coldest months.

When the Wind Feels Alive: Voices from the Santa Anas

Californians recall the eerie stillness, dry heat, and mythic power of the Santa Ana winds. Their vivid memories capture both the enchantment and unease of a force of nature growing stronger with climate change, stirring landscapes—and imaginations—across generations.