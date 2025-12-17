© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Blooms, Storms & Solar: Local Roots, Winter Risks, Holiday Pairings

Published December 17, 2025 at 4:53 PM CST
A bouquet of fresh-cut flowers from Three Seeds Flower Co. is pictured for sale in Fargo, N.D.
A bouquet of fresh-cut flowers from Three Seeds Flower Co. is pictured for sale in Fargo, N.D.

Today's Segments

A Family’s Flowers Take Root in West Fargo
Main Street visits with Hannah Kroger, owner of Three Seeds Flower Co., a family-run flower farm growing locally sourced blooms and dried arrangements that connect neighbors at markets and community gatherings.

Three Seeds Flower Co - A Family-Grown Small Business

High Winds, Illness and Community Strain as Winter Tightens Its Grip
A powerful winter system collides with rising flu and COVID cases in North Dakota, as Prairie Beat examines weather risks, public health tracking, and how communities are stepping up to help. You can listen episodes of Prairie Beat here.

Solar Rush as Federal Tax Credit Nears Early End
Homeowners across the Midwest race to install solar panels before a key federal tax credit expires, raising concerns about higher costs and the future of residential solar in 2026.

Wine, Cheese and Building the Perfect Holiday Board
Certified sommelier Alex Chubaty of the Luna restaurants shares approachable wine and cheese pairing advice, explores terroir, and highlights seasonal favorites for holiday entertaining. You can listen to episodes of Prairie Plates here.

