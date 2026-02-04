From Hotdish Wins to Food System Risk and the Ash Borer

Today's Segments

Hotdish Champions at Rosewild Cook with Purpose

Justin Clark of Rosewild at The Jasper Hotel reflects on Grand Champion and People’s Choice wins at the Fargo Hotdish Festival—and how the restaurant’s Eat Local, Give Local mission supports kids in need. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Who Bears the Risk? Rethinking America’s Food System

Stephen Banks of the Farm Security Initiative argues that U.S. agriculture treats efficiency as strength while shifting systemic risk onto farmers—and why food should be seen as critical infrastructure.

Farm Security Initiative Listen • 10:05

When the Emerald Ash Borer Arrives in North Dakota

With emerald ash borer confirmed in Fargo, Prairie Beat explores what the invasive insect could mean for North Dakota’s trees, communities, and long-term landscape planning. You can hear all episodes of Prairie Beat here.