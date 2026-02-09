MWC Adds NDSU Football; Rethinking Teacher Professional Learning

Today's Segments

MWC Expansion: Tom Burman, the most Senior MWC AD, on Adding NDSU Football

The Mountain West Conference’s longest-serving athletic director, Tom Burman of University of Wyoming, discusses the decision to bring North Dakota State University into the conference as a football-only member and what it signals for the league’s future.

Tom Burman: Bison Bound for MWC Listen • 9:22

Rethinking Professional Learning for North Dakota Teachers

North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth and University of North Dakota education researcher Dr. Logan Rutten examine how better-designed professional learning can reduce burnout and better support teachers and students.