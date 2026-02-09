MWC Adds NDSU Football; Rethinking Teacher Professional Learning
MWC Expansion: Tom Burman, the most Senior MWC AD, on Adding NDSU Football
The Mountain West Conference’s longest-serving athletic director, Tom Burman of University of Wyoming, discusses the decision to bring North Dakota State University into the conference as a football-only member and what it signals for the league’s future.
Tom Burman: Bison Bound for MWC
Rethinking Professional Learning for North Dakota Teachers
North Dakota Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth and University of North Dakota education researcher Dr. Logan Rutten examine how better-designed professional learning can reduce burnout and better support teachers and students.
Education Focus - Professional Learning for ND Teachers