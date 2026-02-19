Ag Fraud, Ag Insurance Gap, STEM Camps, TV Tech & Dave’s News Review
Today's Segments
Ag Under Stress: Fraud Charges & Insurance Cuts
In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, Reporter Jeff Beach breaks down a federal cattle investment fraud case tied to North Dakota and explains how the loss of a key crop insurance option raises financial risks for farmers heading into planting season.
Gateway to Science: STEM Camps, Dome Shows & Engineering Day
Hope Burdolski previews upcoming Gateway to Science events, including an adults-only STEM camp crash course, Digital Dome shows, Discover Engineering Day at Kirkwood Mall, and restructured summer camps for kids statewide.
Tech With Peck: Decoding TV Video Standards
From HDR and Dolby Vision to OLED, QLED and “nits,” George Peck explains what really improves picture quality — and what’s just marketing — so you can choose the right TV without the buzzword confusion.
Dave’s News Review
Dave Thompson, Prairie Public's News Director, joins us for a thoughtful look at the week’s headlines, offering context and perspective on the stories shaping North Dakota and beyond.