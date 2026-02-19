© 2026
Ag Fraud, Ag Insurance Gap, STEM Camps, TV Tech & Dave’s News Review

Published February 19, 2026 at 5:38 PM CST
Beef cattle graze in a pasture near Killdeer, N.D.
Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor
Beef cattle graze in a pasture near Killdeer, N.D.

Today's Segments

Ag Under Stress: Fraud Charges & Insurance Cuts
In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, Reporter Jeff Beach breaks down a federal cattle investment fraud case tied to North Dakota and explains how the loss of a key crop insurance option raises financial risks for farmers heading into planting season.

A Closer Look With The Monitor

Gateway to Science: STEM Camps, Dome Shows & Engineering Day
Hope Burdolski previews upcoming Gateway to Science events, including an adults-only STEM camp crash course, Digital Dome shows, Discover Engineering Day at Kirkwood Mall, and restructured summer camps for kids statewide.

ND Gateway To Science

Tech With Peck: Decoding TV Video Standards
From HDR and Dolby Vision to OLED, QLED and “nits,” George Peck explains what really improves picture quality — and what’s just marketing — so you can choose the right TV without the buzzword confusion.

Tech With Peck - Video Buzzwords

Dave’s News Review
Dave Thompson, Prairie Public's News Director, joins us for a thoughtful look at the week’s headlines, offering context and perspective on the stories shaping North Dakota and beyond.

