Ag Fraud, Ag Insurance Gap, STEM Camps, TV Tech & Dave’s News Review

Today's Segments

Ag Under Stress: Fraud Charges & Insurance Cuts

In this week's A Closer Look With the Monitor, Reporter Jeff Beach breaks down a federal cattle investment fraud case tied to North Dakota and explains how the loss of a key crop insurance option raises financial risks for farmers heading into planting season.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Listen • 16:58

Gateway to Science: STEM Camps, Dome Shows & Engineering Day

Hope Burdolski previews upcoming Gateway to Science events, including an adults-only STEM camp crash course, Digital Dome shows, Discover Engineering Day at Kirkwood Mall, and restructured summer camps for kids statewide.

ND Gateway To Science Listen • 5:16

Tech With Peck: Decoding TV Video Standards

From HDR and Dolby Vision to OLED, QLED and “nits,” George Peck explains what really improves picture quality — and what’s just marketing — so you can choose the right TV without the buzzword confusion.

Tech With Peck - Video Buzzwords Listen • 15:15

Dave’s News Review

Dave Thompson, Prairie Public's News Director, joins us for a thoughtful look at the week’s headlines, offering context and perspective on the stories shaping North Dakota and beyond.