Prairie Musicians Season 18 & Fargo’s Growing Food Scene Spotlighted
Today's Segments
Prairie Musicians Season 18 Showcases Upper Midwest Talent
Prairie Musicians returns for its 18th season, highlighting original music from across the Upper Midwest. Barb Gravel previews a diverse new lineup of artists, recorded live in Fargo.
Prairie Musicians - Season 18 Preview
From Cheese to Tin Fish: Fargo’s Evolving Food Scene
Sage Baumbach of Luna Market joins Prairie Plates to explore the rise of tinned fish, flavor pairings, and how Fargo’s food culture is becoming more creative and community-driven. You can listen to all episodes or Prairie Plates here.