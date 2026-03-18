Prairie Musicians Season 18 & Fargo’s Growing Food Scene Spotlighted

Today's Segments

Prairie Musicians Season 18 Showcases Upper Midwest Talent

Prairie Musicians returns for its 18th season, highlighting original music from across the Upper Midwest. Barb Gravel previews a diverse new lineup of artists, recorded live in Fargo.

Prairie Musicians - Season 18 Preview Listen • 27:00

From Cheese to Tin Fish: Fargo’s Evolving Food Scene

Sage Baumbach of Luna Market joins Prairie Plates to explore the rise of tinned fish, flavor pairings, and how Fargo’s food culture is becoming more creative and community-driven. You can listen to all episodes or Prairie Plates here.