Pressure Points: Taxes, Tech, and Troubling Headlines

Today's Segments

Property Tax Relief Pressures: Costs Rise, Caps Squeeze Locals

North Dakota’s primary residence tax credit is costing more than expected, while a new 3% cap on local property tax increases is tightening budgets. North Dakota Monitor Reporter Mary Steurer explains how lawmakers and local leaders are weighing next steps in this episode of A Closer Look With The Monitor.

$20M shortfall and 3% cap raise separate questions Listen • 12:19

Wearing the Future: Smart Tech Moves Onto Our Bodies

From smartwatches to AI-powered glasses, wearable tech is rapidly evolving. George Peck explores how these devices work, how accurate they are, what doctors think and what’s next.

Peck on Wearable Tech Listen • 10:29

Prairie Beat: Mistaken Identity Case Raises Red Flags

A Tennessee grandmother was wrongly jailed in a Fargo fraud case, sparking questions about law enforcement processes and possible AI misidentification. Prairie Public’s newsroom breaks down what went wrong. You can hear all editions of Prairie Beat here.

Fatal Tiger Attack Renews Big Cat Ownership Debate

A deadly tiger attack in Oklahoma is renewing scrutiny of private big cat ownership. Despite federal restrictions, critics say enforcement gaps remain - raising new concerns about safety and oversight.