Gardening Under Cover: A High-Tunnel Paradise in North Dakota

Today's Segments

Cooking by the 13 Moons: Indigenous Foods and Traditions

On this week's Prairie Plates, Ojibwe educator April Smith shares the foods, ingredients and cultural traditions behind her “Cooking by the 13 Moons” classes in Fargo. You can hear more episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Devils Lake’s Unrelenting Flood: A Crisis Decades in the Making

Prairie Beat explores the loss of farms and roads, the growth of tourism and the search for lasting solutions to flooding in the Devils Lake Basin. You can hear more episodes of Prairie Beat here.

A Piece of Paradise: Gardening Under Cover in North Dakota

Inside a high tunnel near Regent, Shannay Witte grows vegetables, flowers and grapes while extending North Dakota’s short growing season.