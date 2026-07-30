From Mammoth Bones to Vibe Coding and Coding Clubs

Today's Segments

No Ordinary Garage Find: Unearthing a North Dakota Mammoth

A mammoth hidden beneath a Burke County garage for nearly four decades is proving to be a rare and unusually complete discovery. North Dakota Monitor reporter Michael Achterling explains what scientists have uncovered, what the bones may reveal and what comes next for the excavation.

A Closer Look With The Monitor - Mammoth Listen • 15:22

Do Programming Languages Still Matter in the Age of Vibe Coding?

Artificial intelligence can now turn plain-language instructions into working computer code, a practice known as “vibe coding.” George Peck joins Tech With Peck to explain how it works, where it can go wrong and why learning a programming language may still be worthwhile.

Tech With Peck - Programming Languages Listen • 15:01

Free Coding Clubs Help Young Minds Build Big Skills

North Dakota’s Gateway to Science is offering coding clubs for elementary and middle school students. Alicia Kellum explains how working with robots and programming helps students develop problem-solving skills, creativity, confidence and career awareness.