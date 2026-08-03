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Supporting Families With Down Syndrome & The Stories That Stay With Us

Published August 3, 2026 at 4:37 PM CDT
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Participants gathered at the 2015 Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome in Bismarck.
Designer Genes
Participants gathered at the 2025 Designer Genes Walk for Down Syndrome in Bismarck.

Today's Segments

Supporting People With Down Syndrome Across North Dakota
Designer Genes connects people with Down syndrome and their families with support, education and opportunities to learn, earn and belong. Kendra Vander Wal is the organization’s executive director, and she visits Main Street.

Designer Genes of North Dakota

Watch for Deer: A Grandparents’ Love Story
Denise Johnson shares tender and funny memories of her grandparents and the familiar warning that became a lasting expression of love.

Main Street
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