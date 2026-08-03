Supporting Families With Down Syndrome & The Stories That Stay With Us

Today's Segments

Supporting People With Down Syndrome Across North Dakota

Designer Genes connects people with Down syndrome and their families with support, education and opportunities to learn, earn and belong. Kendra Vander Wal is the organization’s executive director, and she visits Main Street.

Designer Genes of North Dakota Listen • 37:47

Watch for Deer: A Grandparents’ Love Story

Denise Johnson shares tender and funny memories of her grandparents and the familiar warning that became a lasting expression of love.