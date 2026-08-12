E-Ride Safety, Fargo Cider and a Degree 50 Years in the Making

Today's Segments

E-Bikes and E-Scooters: Know the Rules Before You Ride

Electric bicycles and scooters are becoming common on North Dakota streets and sidewalks, but their speed can catch riders, drivers and pedestrians off guard. Prairie Beat examines the rules of the road, the injuries emergency rooms are seeing and the safety practices that can help prevent serious accidents. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Plates here.

From Fargo Shed to Cider Destination: The Story of Wild Terra

Wild Terra co-owner Breezee Hennings joins Prairie Plates to explain how a former Fargo shed became a lively gathering place known for creative ciders, inventive small plates, live jazz, vintage markets and an inviting patio. You can hear additional episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Lawrence Waldron and the Homesteaders’ Nurse Tree

Historian Tom Isern revisits Lawrence Waldron’s 1907 guide, “Hints for Homesteaders,” which urged western North Dakota settlers to diversify their farms, protect the soil and plant trees. Isern finds a fitting metaphor for Waldron in the box elder—a “nurse tree” that sheltered and nurtured the growth around it. You can hear additional episodes of Plains Folk here.

A Promise Fulfilled: Bart Schott Earns His Degree at 75

Kulm farmer and agricultural leader Bart Schott returns to college and earns his University of North Dakota degree 50 years after promising his father he would finish. Schott reflects on the family tragedy that interrupted his education, his lifelong love of learning and the joy of finally walking across the commencement stage.