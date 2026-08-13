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Fair Housing at Risk, Smart Glasses and Nature Up Close

Published August 13, 2026 at 5:32 PM CDT
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Michaela Ficek, a fair housing specialist for the High Plains Fair Housing Center, is pictured July 24, 2026, near apartment buildings and homes in Bismarck. She is at risk of being furloughed due to a gap in federal funding.
Jack Dura/North Dakota Monitor
Michaela Ficek, a fair housing specialist for the High Plains Fair Housing Center, is pictured July 24, 2026, near apartment buildings and homes in Bismarck. She is at risk of being furloughed due to a gap in federal funding.

Today's Segments

Fair Housing Services at Risk Over Delayed Federal Grant
On A Closer Look With the Monitor, we explore the Dakotas’ only full-service fair housing organization could furlough half its staff if a delayed $425,000 federal grant does not arrive by Sept. 1. North Dakota Monitor reporter Jack Dura explains what the funding gap could mean for people facing housing discrimination or seeking disability accommodations.

A Closer Look With The Monitor - Fair Housing

Greenland’s Oil Warning, Water Shortages and Algae Ketchup
This Week in Water examines Greenland’s warning to a Trump-linked oil company, unauthorized groundwater pumping for border-wall construction, severe water rationing in Puerto Rico and a protein-rich ketchup made with algae.

A Bird’s-Eye and Bees-Eye View of Nature at the North Dakota Gateway to Science
Alicia Kellum highlights new ways to explore nature at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science. Camera-equipped bird feeders provide close-up views of wildlife, while a new beehive camera will reveal how bees communicate, work together and support the Outdoor Explorium’s pollinator garden.

Gateway To Science - Birds and Bees

Smart Glasses and the Disappearing Screen
Meta’s AI-powered glasses can record video, translate conversations and provide information without requiring users to reach for a phone. Tech With Peck’s George Peck explores their potential, the privacy and consent concerns surrounding nearly invisible cameras, and whether smart glasses could become the next essential personal device.

Tech With Peck - Meta Glasses

Dave Thompson’s News Review
Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson joins Main Street to discuss the latest news stories and developments from across North Dakota.

Main Street
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