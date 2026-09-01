Bowman’s Future, North Dakota’s Identity and Conservation Cuts

Today's Segments

Bowman’s Story: Building a Future in Southwest North Dakota

For more than two decades, Lyn James has helped lead Bowman while also operating a multigenerational business on the city’s Main Street. She joins Main Street to introduce us to this southwestern North Dakota community and to discuss its people, economy and determination to thrive. We explore the importance of agriculture and energy, the challenges of housing and population loss, and the fossils, frontier history and wide-open landscapes that make the Bowman area worth discovering.

Lyn James, President of the Bowman City Commission Listen • 22:04

More Than “The Dakotas”: A Defense of North Dakota’s Distinctive History

Historian Dr. Tom Isern challenges the tendency to lump North and South Dakota together as “the Dakotas.” From bonanza farms and Métis influence to the Nonpartisan League and energy development, he argues that North Dakota has a complex and distinctly fascinating history all its own.

Federal Cuts Leave Farmers Without Local Conservation Experts

The Natural Resources Conservation Service lost nearly a quarter of its workforce following federal cuts in 2025. Farmers seeking help with soil erosion, water quality and other conservation projects now face longer drives, delayed assistance and growing competition for shrinking grant funds.

