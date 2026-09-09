Cody Two Bears previews the upcoming People of the Sun Festival in Standing Rock

Today's Segments:

People of the Sun Festival at Standing Rock

Cody Two Bears of Indigenized Energy talks about efforts to connect tribes to electrical power via solar energy and the People of the Sun Festival, taking place at Standing Rock on September 16-18, 2026.

Story from 'The Tell'

Robert Keating performs a story, "Jesse on the Road to Georgia." Recorded live at The Tell Fargo.

A Closer Look with The Monitor

A change intended to let North Dakota drivers move faster has produced an unexpected result: fewer tickets in some places and far more in others. A Closer Look With the Monitor examines whether the state’s new speed zones are improving safety or simply creating new enforcement hot spots.

Prairie Plates: Bismarck Food Truck Festival

Prairie Plates host Rick Gion talks with Mike Schmitz, organizer of the 12th annual Bismarck Food Truck Festival. Each year, the festival features food vendors from around North Dakota, kids' events, and food competitions. Listen to episodes of Prairie Plates here.