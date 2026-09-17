Tribal Policing, Diesel Costs and the Risks of AI

Today's Segments

The Price of Diesel and Tribal Police Training

In this week's A Closer Look with the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporters discusses a new tribal police training program at Camp Grafton and share fresh reporting from Big Iron on how high diesel prices are impacting local farmers.

A Closer Look With The Monitor Listen • 16:49

Racing Into Science: Fast Cars and the Colors of Fall

North Dakota Gateway to Science STEM educator Emily Montgomery explores the science behind a hands-on racetrack exhibit, then shows how families can use fall leaves to experiment with chromatography and uncover the hidden colors of autumn.

North Dakota Gateway To Science Listen • 4:33

Tech With Peck: Should We Fear an AI Doomsday?

In Tech With Peck, we examine dire predictions about artificial intelligence, what experts mean by existential risk, and how seriously the public should take warnings of an AI-driven doomsday.

Tech With Peck - Doomsday AI Listen • 16:13

Dave Thompson News Review

Prairie Public's News Director Dave Thompson reviews regional news.

