© 2026
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Main Street

Tribal Policing, Diesel Costs and the Risks of AI

Published September 17, 2026 at 3:38 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Diesel prices were more than $6 per gallon on Sept. 15, 2026, at Casselton, North Dakota.
Photo by Jeff Beach/North Dakota Monitor
Diesel prices were more than $6 per gallon on Sept. 15, 2026, at Casselton, North Dakota.

Today's Segments

The Price of Diesel and Tribal Police Training

In this week's A Closer Look with the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporters discusses a new tribal police training program at Camp Grafton and share fresh reporting from Big Iron on how high diesel prices are impacting local farmers.

A Closer Look With The Monitor

Racing Into Science: Fast Cars and the Colors of Fall
North Dakota Gateway to Science STEM educator Emily Montgomery explores the science behind a hands-on racetrack exhibit, then shows how families can use fall leaves to experiment with chromatography and uncover the hidden colors of autumn.

North Dakota Gateway To Science

Tech With Peck: Should We Fear an AI Doomsday?
In Tech With Peck, we examine dire predictions about artificial intelligence, what experts mean by existential risk, and how seriously the public should take warnings of an AI-driven doomsday.

Tech With Peck - Doomsday AI

Dave Thompson News Review
Prairie Public's News Director Dave Thompson reviews regional news.

Main Street
Public media depends on you.
Your support keeps Prairie Public strong and independent, serving communities across our region with programs that educate, involve, and inspire.
Donate