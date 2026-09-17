Tribal Policing, Diesel Costs and the Risks of AI
Today's Segments
The Price of Diesel and Tribal Police Training
In this week's A Closer Look with the Monitor, North Dakota Monitor reporters discusses a new tribal police training program at Camp Grafton and share fresh reporting from Big Iron on how high diesel prices are impacting local farmers.
Racing Into Science: Fast Cars and the Colors of Fall
North Dakota Gateway to Science STEM educator Emily Montgomery explores the science behind a hands-on racetrack exhibit, then shows how families can use fall leaves to experiment with chromatography and uncover the hidden colors of autumn.
Tech With Peck: Should We Fear an AI Doomsday?
In Tech With Peck, we examine dire predictions about artificial intelligence, what experts mean by existential risk, and how seriously the public should take warnings of an AI-driven doomsday.
Dave Thompson News Review
Prairie Public's News Director Dave Thompson reviews regional news.