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Ray Leadership, Women’s Flag Football and the Power Grid

Published October 19, 2026 at 4:14 PM CDT
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Ray City Auditor Ronda Rustad poses with the North Dakota League of Cities’ Leadership Excellence Award, which recognizes her public service, mentorship and advocacy for small communities.
City of Ray, ND
Ray City Auditor Ronda Rustad poses with the North Dakota League of Cities’ Leadership Excellence Award, which recognizes her public service, mentorship and advocacy for small communities.

Today's Segments

VCSU Builds a Path to Women’s Flag Football

Valley City State University is working with three other North Dakota institutions to grow women’s flag football. Athletic Director Dennis McCulloch discusses VCSU’s timeline, the move from intramural play to varsity competition, and what it will take to build a regional schedule. We’ll also ask about the new Tharaldson Family Athletic Center and the state of VCSU athletics this season.

Women's Flag Football Beings at ND Schools

Ronda Rustad: Public Service, Small-City Leadership and Ray, ND
Ray City Auditor Ronda Rustad says public service starts with helping people. After a decade with the city, she has been recognized for mentoring fellow auditors, supporting her staff and representing small communities across North Dakota. Rustad joins us to talk about her work, Ray’s history and the Leadership Excellence Award she received from the North Dakota League of Cities.

Ray City Auditor Ronda Rustad

Balancing the Power Grid at Gateway to Science
Amethyst Breiner reviews an interactive exhibit at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science which lets visitors try to balance the electrical grid as power demand changes throughout the day. She explains how visitors use different energy sources to keep supply and demand in sync.

ND Gateway To Science

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