Ray Leadership, Women’s Flag Football and the Power Grid

Today's Segments

VCSU Builds a Path to Women’s Flag Football

Valley City State University is working with three other North Dakota institutions to grow women’s flag football. Athletic Director Dennis McCulloch discusses VCSU’s timeline, the move from intramural play to varsity competition, and what it will take to build a regional schedule. We’ll also ask about the new Tharaldson Family Athletic Center and the state of VCSU athletics this season.

Women's Flag Football Beings at ND Schools Listen • 21:22

Ronda Rustad: Public Service, Small-City Leadership and Ray, ND

Ray City Auditor Ronda Rustad says public service starts with helping people. After a decade with the city, she has been recognized for mentoring fellow auditors, supporting her staff and representing small communities across North Dakota. Rustad joins us to talk about her work, Ray’s history and the Leadership Excellence Award she received from the North Dakota League of Cities.

Ray City Auditor Ronda Rustad Listen • 20:10

Balancing the Power Grid at Gateway to Science

Amethyst Breiner reviews an interactive exhibit at North Dakota’s Gateway to Science which lets visitors try to balance the electrical grid as power demand changes throughout the day. She explains how visitors use different energy sources to keep supply and demand in sync.