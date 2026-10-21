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Fargo Coffee, North Dakota Ballot Measures and The Birth of Loud

Published October 21, 2026 at 4:04 PM CDT
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The Birth of Loud by Ian S. Port, which explores how Leo Fender and Les Paul helped shape the electric guitar and modern music. Port visits the area this Thursday as part of One Book, One Community.
The Birth of Loud by Ian S. Port, which explores how Leo Fender and Les Paul helped shape the electric guitar and modern music. Port visits the area this Thursday as part of One Book, One Community.

Today's Segments

Prairie Plates: Revival Specialty Coffee Bar Opens in Fargo
Hannah Blazinski Cuhel discusses opening Revival Specialty Coffee Bar in downtown Fargo, the cost of coffee beans and equipment, and the shop’s food and drink menus. You can listen to episodes of Prairie Plates here.

Prairie Beat: Ballot Measures
This week Prairie Beat breaks down the two measures North Dakota voters will decide on November 3. Measure 1 would raise the voter approval threshold for constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60 percent, while Measure 2 would require the state to provide free breakfast and lunch to K-12 students. You can listen to episodes of Prairie Beat here.

One Book, One Community Turns Up the Volume

The 2026 One Book, One Community selection is The Birth of Loud by Ian S. Port, which explores how Leo Fender and Les Paul helped shape the electric guitar and modern music. Committee chair Lori West joins us to discuss this year’s community events, the author’s October 22 visit to MSUM and a new partnership with the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra.

One Book, One Community. The Birth of Loud.

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