Deer Season, Data Centers, Tesla’s Flying Roadster and Halloween mischief

Today's Segments

Deer Season Changes and Data Center Rules Take Shape

North Dakota is changing the upcoming deer hunting season as epizootic hemorrhagic disease spreads in parts of the state. North Dakota Monitor reporter Jack Dura joins us to explain what hunters need to know and how wildlife officials are responding. And North Dakota Rep. Anna Novak is developing legislation to address concerns about data centers, including preventing their electricity costs from shifting to other ratepayers, requiring closed-loop water cooling and setting decommissioning requirements. We’ll visit with North Dakota Monitor reporter Jacob Orledge about his reporting.

Deer and Data Centers Listen • 17:08

Tesla’s Flying Roadster: What Can It Really Do?

Tesla owner and tech expert George Peck gives his thoughts on Tesla’s new Roadster that used SpaceX thrusters in a dramatic airborne demonstration. We look at how the technology works and what the "flying car" can really do.

Flying Teslas? Listen • 11:24

North Dakota’s Halloween Problem

NDSU historian Tom Isern explores Halloween mischief on the prairie, from a wild 1885 Medora dance to the property damage that worried North Dakota’s growing cities. You can hear more Plains Folk essays from Tom Isern here.

