Immaculate; Fargo Film Festival: A Look Back

Matt Olien discusses the film "Immaculate," a psychological horror intertwining horror and religion, starring Sidney Sweeney. Set in Italy, it portrays Sweeney as a nun caught in a nefarious plot, blending elements of sex and religion to attract audiences. Despite being well-produced and featuring a compelling performance by Sweeney, the film's short length and rapid progression are critiqued. Olien notes its average reception and views it as a stepping stone for Sweeney's career, aiming for diverse roles.

The conversation transitions to the Fargo Film Festival's success, where Matt plays a major role, and anticipation for future events.

Matt notes that his favorite actor of all time, Marlon Brando, would have turned 100 years-old April 3.