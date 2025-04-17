Film critic Matt Olien reviews Bob Trevino Likes It, a poignant 2024 comedy-drama that explores themes of estrangement, identity, and unexpected human connection. Inspired by the real-life experiences of writer-director Tracie Laymon, the film follows Lily Trevino, played by Barbie Ferreira, as she searches for her estranged father and instead connects with a different Bob Trevino (John Leguizamo) via Facebook. This stranger becomes a powerful surrogate father figure, helping Lily find healing in a most unusual way. With a strong cast, authentic storytelling, and emotional resonance, the film was a standout at the 2024 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival, earning both the Grand Jury Award and the Audience Award for Narrative Feature.