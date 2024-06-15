I encourage you to consider a trip to the International Peace Garden this summer. There is much to see and do there, including exploring a little Natural North Dakota and Manitoba in the Turtle Mountain aspen forest.

The International Peace Garden is located on the North Dakota/Canada border, north of Dunseith. It is widely known for its formal gardens with over 80,000 plants, Sunken Garden, Floral Clock, and Peace Chapel.

More recent additions include the 9/11 Memorial, and the Conservatory and Interpretive Center which contains the Don Vitko cacti and succulent collection with over 5,000 cacti and succulents from around the world.

The International Music Camp is also located within the International Peace Garden. So is the North American Game Warden Wildlife Museum which is dedicated to educating the public of the role of wildlife law enforcement and natural resources. The museum contains several taxidermy mounts and pelts, including several see and touch items.

Less well known, however, is that the International Peace Garden consists of over 2,000 acres in which to explore the local flora and fauna. Be sure to drive, bike, or hike the paved 3-mile South Drive to look around the North Dakota side, as well as the 3-mile North Drive through the Manitoba side. Both loops traverse around a variety of habitats including aspen forest, lakes, and marshes.

The International Peace Garden also supports campgrounds and several picnic areas. There are also hiking and biking trails on which to explore the Turtle Mountain forest, lakes, and marshes.

The trails are suitable for all skill levels, including the Lakeview Hiking Trail, a 1.5-mile trail. Bur oak, quaking aspen, wild sarsaparilla, meadow rue, fireweed, lavender hyssop, rose-breasted grosbeaks, yellow warblers, coyote, and beaver are among the plants and animals that may be observed.

Exploring Lake Storman by canoe or kayak is a great way to enjoy nature. Kayaks, paddles, and life jackets, are available for rent.

If you want to learn more about the International Peace Garden, watch Prairie Public's short video feature, produced in 2022 for the park's 100th anniversary.