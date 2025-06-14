The orchid family is one of the largest and most diverse family of flowering plants and widely recognized for their attractive and fragrant flowers. Even though we can now find orchids for sale in several big box stores, the mention of orchids often brings out thoughts of exotic tropical locations.

Although the greatest diversity of orchids is in the tropics, they may be found in a wide range of habitats around the world. It might come as a surprise, but there are over a dozen orchid species native to North Dakota, about half of which are listed as threatened or endangered, and at least one orchid species may be found in most North Dakota counties. Many of these species are not well known, but a few species may be worth noting.

Orchids are known for their symbiotic relationships with soil fungi called mycorrhizae which supply the plant with water and nutrients in exchange for a steady supply of sugar. It is an example of mutualism. But there is a strange twist with coralroot orchids. Coralroots are not green. They lack chlorophyll, and as a result cannot carry out photosynthesis.

Three species of coralroot orchids may be observed in North Dakota, mostly in Turtle Mountain and the Pembina Hills. These plants are reddish-purplish colored and about eight inches tall with small red flowers and pale stripes. Rather than providing sugar to the mycorrhizae, coralroots use the mycorrhizae as a conduit to get the needed sugar from another plant that shares the mycorrhizae. So, coralroots are actually parasitizing the other plants.

There are also four species of lady’s slippers that have been documented in the state. The lesser yellow lady’s slipper is perhaps the most commonly observed species in this group. It inhabits woodlands and wet meadows, roughly east of a line from Bottineau County to Sargent County.

Due to its endangered status, the prairie fringed orchid receives the most press coverage. It has only been documented in Cass. Richland, Ransom, Sargent, and Kidder counties. It is a striking plant, standing up to two feet tall with several large showy white flowers with long fringes on the petals.