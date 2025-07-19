American Kestrels call North Dakota home

“We have few more beautiful hawks in the United States than this active little species, and I am sure, none half so abundant.” That is the opening sentence of John James Audubon’s description of a sparrow hawk in his Birds of America.

I suspect that most people have seen a small hawk-like bird perched on a utility pole or line that is a little larger than a mourning dove but smaller than a pigeon. If so, that is likely a sparrow hawk, also known as a kestrel.

It might surprise you, but the kestrel is a type of falcon (the smallest falcon). Falcons are streamlined birds of prey known for their pointed wings and long tail. Other falcons include the prairie falcon, merlin, and peregrine falcon. Kestrels are quite colorful, and it is worth getting out the binoculars the next time you see one of these birds. The males have a rusty colored back, with slate-blue wings. There are also two prominent black lines down the face. Females also have the black lines down the face, but are rather rusty-brown above with a lighter colored breast.

So, what does such a small falcon eat? Their diet is largely composed of insects (e.g., grasshoppers, crickets). They also eat mice, some small birds, and perhaps some snakes and frogs. And although they are more commonly observed sitting on a post or transmission line, they are also occasionally observed hovering overhead while scanning for a prey item on the ground below.

Kestrels prefer open areas with a few trees for nesting. They seem to do well in humanly modified habitats such as around ranches, farms and farmsteads. They are cavity nesters, and are known to nest in old woodpecker holes, tree cavities, and similar sites, often near the margin of wooded areas. They are also known to utilize nesting boxes. If all goes well, the female will successfully fledge the next generation from 4-6 eggs.

Kestrels can be observed over much of North Dakota. However, kestrel populations are on the decline. Lack of suitable nesting cavities and the widespread use of insecticides are contributing factors.