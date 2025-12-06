Next weekend could bring the best meteor shower of the year

The rest of December and the first week of January could be great for skywatching. What could be the best meteor shower of the year is peaking next weekend. Plus, a couple other meteor showers and a super moon are coming soon.

Geminids Meteor Shower

The Geminids meteor shower is considered to be one of the best or perhaps the best meteor shower of the year. It runs annually from about December 1-21 with the peak viewing period occurring next Saturday night, December 13, and into the following morning. Some estimates predict that around 40-50 meteors per hour may be observed with a chance to perhaps view up to 100 meteors per hour.

Meteors may be observed anywhere in the sky, but meteor showers are named after the constellation in which they appear to originate. So, the Geminids will appear to be shooting out from the constellation Gemini. And of course, they will pass quickly as they will be streaking across the sky at an estimated 33 km/second or about 75,000 mph.

Ursids Meteor Shower

Then from December 17-25 the Ursids meteor shower will be putting on a show. This is, however, a minor meteor shower. The peak viewing period will be the night of December 21 with perhaps 5-10 meteor per hour. Plus, this overlaps with the Geminids. There is a new moon on December 20, so if the sky is clear, viewing should be very good.

Quadrantids Meteor Shower

Then on January 1-5, the Quadrantids meteor shower will put on its annual show. The peak viewing period for the Quadrantids will come on the night of January 3 with perhaps 40 meteors per hour. However, a full moon on January 3 will interfere with viewing.

That full moon is also a super moon. You may recall a supermoon is a relatively recent descriptor for full moons that occur when the moon is close to the earth in its orbit so appears to be larger.

So, make a concerted effort to keep an eye on the sky over the next few weeks. The opportunity to see some meteors is about as good as it gets, with the exception of warmer outdoor temperatures.