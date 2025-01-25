Winter Finch Forecast

Have you been feeding the birds this winter? Setting out a few bird feeders with a variety of food items can provide for some good bird watching during those cold winter days. And it helps the birds, of course.

Don't be surprised if a few visitors from the north show up for a meal. Many of these avian visitors are finches, and related species, from the boreal forests of Canada that are forced to wander southward in search of food when the fruit and seed crops are in short supply up north.

Now in its 26th year, the Finch Research Network assesses the food crops of various species of finches across Canada, and uses that information to predict the birds' movements for the upcoming winter. Although the forecast is largely for Ontario and eastward, there are observes in Manitoba and westward.

Because North Dakota borders the Canadian provinces of Manitoba, and Saskatchewan, avian winter visitors to the state may include pine siskins, redpolls, purple finches, red breasted nuthatches, crossbills, pine grosbeaks, and evening grosbeaks.

Due to good seed and fruit crops up north many of these species will likely stay put this winter. But there are few notable exceptions. And who knows, winter storms, long cold spells, or other factors could be just enough to push the birds southward, particularly if the winter food supply gets in short supply.

Watch for these birds at your feeder

There is a good chance for seeing some pine siskins and purple finches at the bird feeders this year. There is also a chance for a few red-breasted nuthatches to show up.

If you are interested in seeing some pine grosbeaks, you could be in luck. Their movements are tied closely to mountain ash fruits and others, which were mixed last summer. The forecast notes that there might be some movement this winter.

Watching some evening grosbeaks is always fun, and this could be a winter to see them. Birds from northwestern Ontario and westward are expected to be moving south in search for food this winter. You can entice them to your place by having a platform feeder well stocked with sunflower seeds.