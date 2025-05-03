How to attract hummingbirds to your yard

Are you anxious to see the return of ruby-throated hummingbirds? If so, now might be a good time to start cleaning up the feeders and setting them out, because they usually start showing up around early May.

The ruby-throated hummingbird’s breeding range is roughly in southern Canada and the United States, east of a line southward from central Manitoba. They are often observed with their wings a blur as they dart forward and backward and they check out flowers for that all-important nectar. Upon closer observation, you should note that their body is greenish above, and light-colored below. The males are easily identified by their red throat, which is lacking in the females.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds build their nests on a branch of a tree. The nest may be described as being about two inches across and an inch or so deep. It is made of thistle or dandelion down held together by spider silk. The outer surface is often camouflaged with mosses or lichens. The female will lay between 1-3 tiny white eggs about the size of a pea. The incubation period is roughly two weeks.

Hummingbirds are known to be fiercely territorial. It is common to occasionally see two males chasing around an area, particularly by a feeder. That is a little turf battle going on between the male that is defending his territory and an intruder.

Putting up some hummingbird or oriole feeders is a good way to attract the ruby-throats. And planting some flowers to attract them is also effective. They prefer tubular shaped flowers, particularly red or orange. A few plants known to be attractive include larkspur, columbine, beebalm, and petunia.

Hummingbird Central has a wealth of information on hummingbirds, including a Spring 2025 Hummingbird Sightings and Migration Map. The map shows the migration movements of hummingbirds as reported by hummingbird enthusiasts, and you could also report your sighting.