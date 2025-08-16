The critical role of insects in bird diets

No doubt there are many North Dakotans that have been feeding the hummingbirds this summer. Hummingbird feeders seem to be a common item in backyards across the country. I suspect that most people give it little if any consideration, but hummingbirds need to eat something other than sugar water!

All animals need a source of protein in their diet for a whole host of reasons including to produce, for example, muscles and other tissues, hormones, and enzymes. I was thinking about all that recently when I saw an article in the July-August issue of Smithsonian magazine. The article addressed the importance of insects in bird diets.

Part of the article centered on the diet of juncos. Most North Dakotans are likely familiar with this bird. They are a gray, rather plump sparrow sized bird with a pink bill, white underside, and white feathers on the outermost margins of the tail. They are common winter residents in the region and are often observed feeding on the ground beneath bird feeders cleaning up the spillage. Juncos are generally considered to be seed eaters.

But the seeds in a junco's diet do not provide enough protein for feather production and molting, so during those periods (and perhaps others) the juncos consume insects to meet their protein requirements. The article noted that around 90% of all bird species rely on insects during some period of their life cycle, for example to produce feathers, eggs, and feed their young. And as many hunters may know, insects are important food items for pheasant chicks.

We know that insects are important in several ecological processes such as pollination and nutrient cycling, and insect populations are declining at around 1-2% per year. Many bird populations are also on the decline, and habitat loss is often cited as a major factor, but the decline of insect populations may also be a factor. Perhaps their importance to bird populations may warrant greater attention.

There is no doubt that some insect species taste better or are more nutritious than others. And the populations of many bird species and insect species appear to be closely linked. So as you observe the birds and insects around you, give some consideration to the linkages between these two groups, even if a bird species is not generally considered to eat insects.

Oh, one last item. A hummingbird’s diet is overwhelmingly composed of insects and spiders.