Why owls have a haunted reputation

Halloween is coming soon, so thoughts are perhaps turning to witches, ghosts, goblins, and things that go ‘bump’ in the night. Bats, of course, are part of the Halloween scene, and so are owls. And an owl’s call at night is certain to make the hair of a child stand on end and send shivers up their spine. Maybe for some adults, as well.

Several species of owls are known to nest in North Dakota, including the great horned owl, short-eared owl, eastern screech owl, burrowing owl, long-eared owl, and perhaps a couple others. Then there are seasonal visitors, such as the snowy owl. But it is perhaps the great horned owl with its low hooting call that is most widely associated with the Halloween season.

It might surprise you, but owls have a long history in mythology and folklore going back to the time of the Greeks and Romans. They are even referenced several times in the Bible. Their reputation often falls into two quite different categories, one of which is the perception that they have great wisdom and knowledge, as evidenced by the characters in Winnie the Pooh and Bambi.

But historically, owls are perhaps more often associated with witches, a variety of spirits, the supernatural, omens, impending doom, or even death. It is likely due to their being nocturnal, their silent behavior (particularly silent flight), their large forward-facing eyes, and their ability to turn their necks way beyond what we humans view as within the range of normalcy. Plus, the rather spooky or haunting call of many species seals the deal. To many people, they were just plain spooky.

In some cultures, seeing, hearing, or even thinking of an owl would conjure up gloom and doom. Others believed that witches could turn themselves into owls. They were also thought to deliver curses, or were the symbol of bad luck or perhaps imminent death. The last thing a person would want is to have one perch on their roof. That would basically amount to the announcement of an imminent death of a member or members of the family.

But do not worry about any owls spoiling your Halloween, or any other day for that matter. We now know owls are beneficial in many ways, but we will save that topic for a later date. Here is wishing you a fun and safe Halloween.