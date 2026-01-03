Snow buntings, winter visitors from the far north

While driving down the country roads during winter, you may see a flock of sparrow-sized birds get up and fly away. Most people probably dismiss them as sparrows, but the next time you see the birds, look for flashes of white in the wings — they may be snow buntings. These interesting and attractive winter visitors are from the far north.

Identifying Snow Buntings

To help identify snow buntings, look for a flash of white wings when the birds are in flight. The birds are largely white below, with a dark or perhaps rusty back. You may also notice the black wingtips, some camouflaged coloring, and perhaps some rusty colored patches on the ear, chest, or shoulder. They are fun to watch through a pair of binoculars.

Range

Unlike human snowbirds who leave our region for warmer weather in Arizona or Florida, these snowbirds leave the cold arctic tundra for the warmer climes of southern Canada and the northern United States. When fall rolls around and food becomes scarce, they form large flocks and head southward during the winter months where they will search for seeds of weeds and other plants among the open fields and grasslands.

Breeding

The males will be back in their breeding grounds in the arctic tundra around April, with the females following shortly after. They will construct a nest composed of a thick lining of plant material, fur, and feathers — in a hole or crevice in and among the rocks to gain protection from predators, such as snowy owls and arctic fox. The female will lay one clutch of 2-7 eggs and basically incubate the eggs for 10-15 days while the male brings her food such as seeds, insects, and spiders. Although they may appear to be easy prey for predators, a hidden nest location and their white coloration help protect them.

Population in Decline

Snow buntings are considered to be common, even though their populations have declined by about 40% from 1970-2014. As such they have not declined to the point where they warrant Watch-List status. However, their decline is concerning and has been described as a “common bird in steep decline.”