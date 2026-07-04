Three Grosbeaks find in North Dakota

Are you familiar with grosbeaks? They are birds, similar in size to an oriole, and known for their rather short and conical beaks. Three species can be found in North Dakota.

I have been thinking about them after recently reading the Journal of John James Audubon. He spent time along the upper Missouri River around Fort Union in the summer of 1843. Somewhere in that vicinity he wrote in his journal that he “only procured a black-headed grosbeak, which was shot whilst singing delightfully.” That was how he collected specimens. Now, of course, they are a protected species.

Black-headed grosbeaks may be fairly common to uncommon in the state, largely southwest of the Missouri River where they may be found in wooded areas of hillsides and along rivers. At a distance, they may be confused with an oriole or spotted towhee. A closer look will reveal a rather short and conical beak, which is characteristic of grosbeaks. Plus, they are orange-cinnamon colored with a black head, and black and white wings. Their call has been described as an “operatic” robin, although others say “tipsy” robin.

That stout beak enables them to feed on fruits and seeds as well as insects and spiders. It is interesting to note that they one of only a few predators of monarch butterflies. If all goes well, a mated pair will share the incubation and rearing of young from one brood of between 2-5 eggs.

The blue grosbeak is similar in form but is deep blue with chestnut or reddish wing bars. At a distance it could perhaps be confused with a bluebird or indigo bunting. Robert Stewart in his Breeding Birds of North Dakota listed them as hypothetical in North Dakota. Some range maps show them in South Dakota and along the southern North Dakota counties.

The rose-breasted grosbeak is a fairly common bird of wooded areas such as in Turtle Mountain and Pembina Hills, Lake Agassiz Plain, Sheyenne River, Devils Lake area, and the James River valley. The males may be easily identified by a distinctive red “V” on their white breast, black head and back, with some white on the wings. Their call has been described as that of a robin that has had “singing lessons,” apparently not operatic and not while tipsy.

So be on the lookout for these interesting birds. I have links below to find more information on these grosbeaks, including recordings of their songs.

